Grant full statehood, conduct elections in J&K, says Congress

Addressing a press conference here, Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party general secretary, said, "Let me draw your attention towards the Congress working committee resolution on August 6, 2019 whereby it clearly demanded restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that and undoing it is a direct attack on the democracy and the constitutional principles."

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister's meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Sunday said that restoring full statehood and conduct of elections is a way forward to restore democracy.

"Indian National Congress believes grant of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as also holding elections so that people are able to elect their representatives instead of a rule by Delhi, is the only way forward to guarantee full democratic right." he added.

He said, "now it's for the prime minister and the BJP to decide whether to hold a meeting or to accept the demands of the Indian National Congress, the interest of the constitution and the people of the state."

The statement comes after prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold an all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, a first such move since the abrogation of Article 370 from the region and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories in August 2019, sources said.

The meeting will be held in Delhi as the central government wanted to restart the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

miz/skp/