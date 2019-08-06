Grave implications for national security: Rahul on Article 370 abrogation

New Delhi: Breaking his silence over scrapping of Article 370, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned the government that its move will have grave implications for our national security.

"National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.