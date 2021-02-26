Great appreciation, respect for Indian medical professionals: Modi (Ld)

Addresses 33rd Convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Modi said, "India is producing medicines and vaccines for the world. In Covid 19, India is having one of the lowest death rates and highest recovery rates in the world.

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that there is a great appreciation and respect for the Indian medical professionals, scientists and pharma professionals.

"The Indian health ecosystem is being seen with new eyes, new respect and new credibility. Learnings from this pandemic can help us fight other diseases like TB as well," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government was transforming the entire medical education and health sector and the National Medical Commission will rationalise the norms to set up new medical colleges, bring greater transparency and improve the quality and availability of Human Resources in this sector.

"During the last six years, MBBS seats increased by more than 30,000, which is a rise of more than 50 per cent from 2014. The number of PG seats increased by 24,000, which is a rise of around 80 per cent from 2014. In 2014, there were six AIIMS in the country but in the last six years 15 more AIIMS have been sanctioned across the country," he said.

The Prime Minister announced that the government has permitted the establishment of 11 new medical colleges in those districts in Tamil Nadu which do not have a medical college.

"For these medical colleges, the Union government would give more than Rs 2,000 crore. PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana announced in the Budget would boost the capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare for detection and cure of new and emerging diseases," Modi said.

He said 'to be serious and to look serious' are two different things and requested the students to keep their sense of humour intact.

The Prime Minister advised the students to focus on their health and fitness as they take care of the nation's health. He gave a call to the students to rise above self-interest and said doing so will make them fearless.

More than 21,000 candidates were conferred with Degrees and Diplomas in the Convocation. Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit was present on the occasion.

Addressing the students, Modi expressed happiness to witness that more than 70 per cent of the candidates receiving Degrees and Diplomas were women.

"It is always special to see women leading from the front in any field. When this happens it is a moment of pride and a moment of joy," the Prime Minister said.

He said the success of the students and the institution would have made the great MGR (MG Ramachandran) very happy. Modi recalled that MGR's governance was full of compassion towards the poor and the subjects of healthcare, education and empowerment of women were dear to him.

