Great Khali meets Anil Vij in PGI Chandigarh, enquires about his health

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 26 (ANI): Professional wrestler Kuldeep Singh Rana, also known as the Great Khali, met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh to enquire about his health.



The minister was admitted to PGIMER on Sunday on the advice of a panel of doctors after his oxygen level dipped.

Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Vij said in a tweet that his health is improving.

"The doctors and staff of PGI are working hard to make me healthy and my health is also improving. With your prayers, I will get well soon," Vij said in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP President Om Prakash Dhankhar had also visited Vij to enquire about his health. (ANI)

