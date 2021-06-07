Great relief for public: Rajnath Singh congratulates PM for announcing centralised COVID vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing 'centralised COVID vaccination drive', stating that the welfare decision has brought a great relief for the public.



"Free vaccines (centralized vaccination drive) for all those above the age of 18 is a great relief for the public. I congratulate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this public welfare decision," Rajnath tweeted.

The Minister also said that the Prime Minister, in his address today, completely thwarted the efforts to spread rumors and apprehensions around the vaccine in the country and increased the confidence of the countrymen in the vaccination campaign.

"I urge all the countrymen not to fall victim to any rumours and must get themselves vaccinated with full faith and confidence. Vaccine is a strong shield against the virus and by adopting it we will be successful in defeating this epidemic," the Defence Minister said..

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, announcing a centralised vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost.

He also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said the country has two made-in-India vaccines.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

