Greater Chennai Corporation ropes in celebs for Covid awareness

"Master" movie fame, Malavika Mohan was roped in for a video interview with Dr. Jayanthi Rangarajan, dean of Omandurar municipality in which the celebrity is answering questions on how to wear a mask, the number of days one has to be in quarantine, when to get a CT scan done, and the ways to check symptoms when in home quarantine.

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation(GCC) has roped in celebrities to create more awareness among the people about the spread of Covid-19, and the preventive measures they should take.

The question-answer mode of this video has fetched more than 75,000 views within a few hours after uploading.

The social media pages of the actor has crossed more than 2 lakh views and this move seems to be giving the desired results as far as the GCC is concerned.

GCC deputy commissioner, health, Dr. Albi John told IANS: "We have already tied up with cricketers who have sent us awareness videos. More people tend to listen to celebrities and follow their advice. We hope more people will wear face masks and protect themselves and their families from Covid-19."

He also said the GCC is planning to rope in Instagram influencers and YouTubers as the next step of awareness programmes as the social media is changing "the rule of the game".

"Most of the players of the Chennai Super Kings have provided us with their awareness messages and we are in touch with the Chennaiyin FC team members also as well as several other celebrities. This will increase the awareness level among the people and we do want this to happen as only through awareness, we can change the perception of the people, thereby cutting the spread," John said.

