Greater Noida: 3 cattle thieves injured in encounter with police

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Three cattle thieves were injured in an encounter with police under Jarcha Police Station limits here in the wee hours of Friday.

"The three persons were stealing two cattle from a house in a village here when they were spotted by the owner who chased them. On being chased the accused fired at him, following which he informed police about this. The incident took place at around 1 am," said Satish Kumar, Circle Officer, Greater Noida.



The police patrolling teams were alerted following the complaint and an ensued between them and the criminals when the accused were asked to stop at a check-post.

"After receiving information about the incident, the police patrolling teams were alerted and check-posts were set up to track suspicious movements. The accused fired on the police patrolling team when they were asked to stop upon which the police team also retaliated, injuring the three criminals", Kumar added.

They accused have been admitted to hospital for treatment and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

