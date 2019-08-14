Greater Noida: Residents put-up missing MP, MLA posters to draw attention to bad roads

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Protesting against the alleged bad conditions of roads in their area, residents of Surajpur area in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Greater Noida have installed missing posters of local MLA and MP.

Accusing the area MLA Tejpal Nagar and MP Mahesh Sharma of not listening to their woes, residents are holding a sit-in protest for the past two days.Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, one of the protesting residents said, "When the elections come, they visit the area but thereafter they do not pay any heed to our problems. We have announced that whosoever brings them here will be given a reward of 501."Another local shared his discontent over the poor condition of the road and said, "We voted for Mahesh Sharma and Tejpal Nagar but they are nowhere to be seen. Condition of roads is bad, we have been complaining about over a year. Children fall on the road. There are electricity poles here, if a wire falls down, it will be lethal. We demand that roads should be built."Surajpur area comes under the Dadri assembly constituency and Gautam Buddha Nagar parliamentary constituency with Tejpal Nagar and Mahesh Sharma representing people of the area in the state assembly and Lok Sabha respectively. (ANI)