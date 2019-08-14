Greatest gift to coming generations is to encourage culture of curiosity: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday the energy of the country's youth is being channelised in many directions including sports and science and the greatest gift to the coming generations is to encourage a culture of curiosity.



Addressing the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, he said India is a young country and a society increasingly defined and shaped by the youth.

"The energies of our young are being channelised in so many directions - in a quest for excellence from sport to science, from scholarship to soft skills. This is heart-warming. Nevertheless, the greatest gift we can give our young and our coming generations is to encourage and institutionalise a culture of curiosity - especially in the classroom. Let us listen to our children - for through them the future whispers to us," he stressed. (ANI)

