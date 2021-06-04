Greece starts Covid vaccination campaign at migrant facilities

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum said the campaign started in the facilities on the Aegean Sea islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos and will expand to other centres next week, Xinhua news agency.

Athens, June 4 (IANS) The Greek government has started a Covid-19 vacccination campaign at facilities housing asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants across the country.

Approximately 60,000 people are hosted in facilities across the country, the Ministry said .

To date, some 5.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Greece.

More than two million people have been fully vaccinated.

Greece has also started the gradual relaxation of several restrictions imposed when the second lockdown had started on November 7, 2020.

The National Public Health Organization reported 1,239 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 406,751 infections, while the death toll stood at 12,184.

--IANS

ksk/