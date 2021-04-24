  1. Sify.com
  4. Green corridor for oxygen tankers with police escort in TN

Green corridor for oxygen tankers with police escort in TN

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 24th, 2021, 16:01:40hrs
Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Providing green corridor for medical oxygen tankers, setting up of 24x7 call centre for hospitals/nursing homes to solve oxygen related issues and instructing industries to increase production of oxygen are some of the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government.

In a statement issued here the government said it has asked oxygen manufacturers to explore methods to increase production.

The government also said tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided a Green Corridor along with Police Patrol wherever necessary for fast movement of vehicles carrying oxygen.

In order to resolve any issues related to medical oxygen supply faced by some hospitals/nursing homes, the Government has established a 24-7 call centre under the State Drug Controller.

Hospitals/nursing homes in Tamil Nadu facing any shortage of medical oxygen may immediately call 104 for assistance.

The government said the demand for medical oxygen from Covid-19 treatment facilities such as hospitals/nursing homes is expected to rise as the number of Covid-19 cases increase.

--IANS

vj/skp/

