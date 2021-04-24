Green corridor for oxygen tankers with police escort in TN

In a statement issued here the government said it has asked oxygen manufacturers to explore methods to increase production.

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Providing green corridor for medical oxygen tankers, setting up of 24x7 call centre for hospitals/nursing homes to solve oxygen related issues and instructing industries to increase production of oxygen are some of the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government.

The government also said tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided a Green Corridor along with Police Patrol wherever necessary for fast movement of vehicles carrying oxygen.

In order to resolve any issues related to medical oxygen supply faced by some hospitals/nursing homes, the Government has established a 24-7 call centre under the State Drug Controller.

Hospitals/nursing homes in Tamil Nadu facing any shortage of medical oxygen may immediately call 104 for assistance.

The government said the demand for medical oxygen from Covid-19 treatment facilities such as hospitals/nursing homes is expected to rise as the number of Covid-19 cases increase.

--IANS

vj/skp/