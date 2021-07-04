Green India Challenge sets world record, plants 1 million saplings in an hour in Telangana

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Green India Challenge which stepped into its four years, planted one million saplings in one hour in Adilabad district on Sunday.



The event was organised by the Green India Challenge, an initiative of Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar. The volunteers divided the entire region into ten sectors where more than 30,000 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members and locals participated.

Five lakh saplings were planted through Miyawaki model in the degenerated forest area spreading over 200 acres in Durganagar of the Adilabad rural region. In a span of 60 minutes, two lakh plants in Adilabad Rural Bela mandal, 1,80,000 saplings in 45 houses in the urban region were planted. Volunteers ensured planting 1,20,000 saplings on either side of R and B road.

"All the program has been video recorded as per the norms and will be sent to Guinness Book World Records, for making it to the top," said the organisers.

Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, Telangana Forests, Environment and Science and Technology Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy, several TRS MLAs and Forest Department officials were present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Indra Karan Reddy said, "The pandemic made everyone realise the importance of safeguarding the environment and climate. We can be vulnerable to many challenges,"

The representatives of Wonder Book of Records gave appreciation certification to the organizers after observing the plantations in the Durga Nagar region. (ANI)

