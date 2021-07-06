Green India Challenge to plant 3 cr saplings in an hour on July 24

Green India Challenge (GIC) founder and Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar released a brochure on 'Mukkoti Vriksharchana' which will be taken up across the state on the birthday of state minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao.

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) After creating a record by planting one million saplings in an hour two days ago, the Green India Challenge on Tuesday announced that it will launch another mega plantation programme by planting 3 crore saplings in an hour on July 24.

Santosh Kumar expressed happiness that Green India Challenge is being organized across Telangana and in other parts of the country without any disruptions. He said that K.T. Rama Rao is committed to the growth of Telangana and is following the path laid by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He recalled that one crore saplings were planted across the state on February 17 on the occasion of the Chief Minister's birth day. "This is another attempt to present gift to KTR by planting 3 crore saplings on his birthday. I appeal everybody to take part in this very inspiring task and do their bit for the environment," he said.

Green India Challenge on July 4 planted one million saplings in one hour on the occasion of MLA Jogu Ramanna's 58th birthday in Adilabad district. It has claimed entry into the Guinness World Records by breaking the existing record of planting 3 lakh, 3 thousand saplings in Turkey in 2019. It also received appreciation certificate from the representatives of Wonder Book of Records for successfully executing the task in Durga Nagar region.

Ministers Mahmood Ali, Jagadish Reddy, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, Srinivas Goud, MP Keshava Rao, and other leaders took part in the launch of brochure and lauded the efforts of Santosh Kumar for taking Green India Challenge forward with utmost commitment and dedication.

Keshava Rao congratulated Santosh Kumar for coming up with innovative programmes and popularising the Green India Challenge.

