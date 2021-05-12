Grenade attack on police party in J&K

Jammu, May 12 (IANS) Unidentified persons hurled a grenade at a police party engaged in checking vehicles in J&K's Samba district, which exploded without causing any damage.

Mukesh Singh, IGP (Jammu zone) confirmed to reporters that a grenade was hurled during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Nud area of Samba-Mansar road in Samba district.