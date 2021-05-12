  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Grenade attack on police party in J&K

Grenade attack on police party in J&K

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, May 12th, 2021, 12:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Jammu, May 12 (IANS) Unidentified persons hurled a grenade at a police party engaged in checking vehicles in J&K's Samba district, which exploded without causing any damage.

Mukesh Singh, IGP (Jammu zone) confirmed to reporters that a grenade was hurled during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Nud area of Samba-Mansar road in Samba district.

Police said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road without causing any damage.

Hurling a grenade at the security forces is an unusual incident in the Jammu division.

Police has started a manhunt to trace those responsible for the grenade attack.

--IANS

sq/sdr/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features