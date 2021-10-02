Grenade lobbed on CRPF party in Kashmir, no casualties

Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party and resorted to firing in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening, but no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

Sources said that a grenade was lobbed by the terrorists towards a CRPF naka party at KP road in Anantnag. However, it missed the target, causing no injuries or loss of life.