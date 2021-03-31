Grey & yellow enjoying a fashion moment

It's so good that it is hard not to quote it. "You think this [fashion] has nothing to do with you. You go to your closet and you select ... that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you're trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back. But what you don't know is that sweater is not just blue, it's not turquoise. It's not lapis. It's actually cerulean. And you're also blithely unaware of the fact that in 2002, Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns. And, then, I think it was Yves Saint Laurent wasn't it who showed cerulean military jackets? And then cerulean quickly showed up in the collections of eight different designers. And then it filtered down through the department stores..." you get the drift.

In what seems like real life mirroring reel life, Pantone's colours of 2021 Ultimate Grey and Illuminating Yellow -- are driving people's fashion choices this year. Sunny Leone and Bipasha Basu recently donned yellow swimsuits or Anushka put up a pic in grey dress. With people drawing inspiration from Bollywood, local manufacturers and sellers are quick to catch on to latest trends, and are expected to dole out more clothes and accessories in season's latest colours.

Since December, Snapdeal has seen yellow and grey items show up 25 per cent more in people's searches compared to the same period last year.

Subconsciously or consciously, users are picking up colours that together signify strength and positivity. While the rooted Ultimate Grey represents resilience, reliability and strength, depicted by people world over last year, illuminating Yellow represents energy, optimism and warmth.

Here's a look at what's trending on Snapdeal and inspiration for your own spring fashion overhaul.

Apparel: With the onset of spring and rising temperature, people are opting for cool and comfy clothes in yellow and grey Kurta/Kurtis, T-shirts, Nehru jackets/Stoles and Chunnis. While yellow dresses for women and grey pants for men are an all-time favorite, yellow coloured-gender neutral baby clothes are extremely popular this season.

Accessories: In accessories, colours dominate the space. While Silver and grey accessories, jewellery, earrings, neckpieces, etc. have been popular this season, there is a spike in the search for yellow accessories this season. The combination of these colours is also being searched for. Accessories in shades of grey offer a classy, royal look -- including belts and waistcoats -- providing a contrast with yellow or bright ethnic attires.

Make-up: Korean makeup trends call for a special mention here. There's a sudden rush to wear yellow eye shadow and liner -- an interesting change from the usual browns, greens and purple.

Shoes and footwear: Driven by evolving fashion trends, people are making bolder standout choices and combinations. Yellow sandals, flip-flops and more are popular on Snapdeal. Yellow shoes are especially a rage among kids' shoes.



(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS

pj/tb/