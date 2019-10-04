Grey Line stretch of metro will boost connectivity for Najafgarh residents, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that now people living in Najafgarh can reach anywhere in just one hour after the inauguration of Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of Delhi Metro's Grey Line.

"I would like to congratulate citizens of Delhi and especially to the people living in Najafgarh. They have been waiting for the past 21 years for this metro. Now they can reach anywhere in Delhi within one hour," Kejriwal told ANI.



The 4.29-kilometre stretch was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Metro Bhawan. Passenger services on the section commenced from 5 pm today.

"The first section of Delhi Metro opened in 2002 and in 17 years, Delhi Metro has expanded to 377 kilometres. It is one of the most comprehensive and in terms of distance covered, one of the most successful urban transport systems in the world," said Puri in a press statement.

The Grey Line section has three stations -- Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. While Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations, Najafgarh is underground.

The opening of the stretch has put Najafgarh for the first time on the Delhi Metro map, which will be now connected with the rest of the network. (ANI)

