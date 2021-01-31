Grievances Adalats at district level in Kerala from February 1-18

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that special Adalats will be conducted at the district level from February 1 to February 18 under the leadership of ministers to find a quick solution to the problems and grievances of the people.



"Complaints can be lodged online or through Akshaya Kendras. No application fee is charged and the government will pay the fees for Akshaya centres. Applications given earlier but pending and new complaints will also be accepted," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

The Adalat will be held on February 1, February 2 and February 4 in districts of Kannur, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kollam and Kozhikode respectively. On February 8, February 9 and February 11 in Kasargod, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Applications will be accepted in these districts until the evening of February 2.

On February 15, 16 and 18 in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts will be covered. Complaints will be received in these districts from noon on February 3 to the evening on February 9.

Vijayan said that Akshaya Centres should set up special facilities for those living in tribal areas to apply.

"During the Adalat applications received to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund will also be examined and resolved immediately. Complaints received in the Adalat may be resolved on a priority basis. Collectors will coordinate and report to the government," said the Chief Minister.

He said that Chief Minister's Grievance Redressal Cell is effectively resolving the grievances of the public.

"Of the 3,21,049 complaints received so far, 2,72,441 have been resolved. The CMO portal received 5,74,220 applications. Of these, 34,778 are pending," he added. (ANI)

