'Griha Pravesh' programme in MP postponed after road mishap

Chouhan said he was deeply saddened by the news that many precious human lives had been lost in the accident caused by a bus falling in a canal while travelling to Satna from the Sidhi district. "I pray to God to grant peace to the deceased victims and for the safety of the missing persons."

Bhopal, Feb 16 (IANS) Expressing grief over the deadly road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district involving a bus that fell into a canal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday postponed the 'Griha Pravesh' (home inauguration) programme to be held in the state.

One lakh beneficiaries were to be handed over keys to their new houses constructed under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' in the state by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Chouhan through a virtual programme. During this, a virtual interaction between Shah and Chouhan with the beneficiaries was also proposed.

Chouhan said, "I have spoken to the Sidhi collector regarding the road accident and directed them to speed up the rescue operations. To reduce the water level of the canal, the water coming from Bansagar Dam has also been stopped. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the local administration teams are present on the accident site. I am in constant touch with the local authorities."

On Tuesday morning, a private bus travelling from Sidhi to Satna district lost control and fell into the Sharda canal near the Rampur police station area. The bus was completely submerged in the water. The search for missing people continues as the bus was carrying more than 50 passengers while seven persons have been rescued safely.

--IANS

