Gritty K'taka woman on her mission to get road to her village

Davanagere (Karnataka), Sep 17 (IANS) Bindu R.D. (26), who shot to fame after she got the system moving by writing a letter to the Chief Minister's Office saying she will not marry until her villahge, H Rampura in Davanagere district, gets roads and buses, told IANS on Friday that the letter was not about her marriage, but it was all about getting the necessities for her village.

"The letter was not about my marriage, which can happen at a later point in time. I wanted to highlight the pathetic condition of the road in our village, which was hampering the movement of people besides affecting the education of girls. Now that the government is building the road, girls who would have earlier dropped out from schools after Class 5 now stand a better chance of getting educated," Bindu told IANS.

Bindu had mailed a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office on September 9. Highlighting the pathetic condition of the road in her village, she had pledged that she wouldn't marry until a new road is built in her village.

Stating that for more than 70 years the road has not been laid, she had said in the letter that it is impossible to commute on bikes or in any other vehicle. The condition is such that only bullock carts could move on the muddy road, she had said.

"My parents had sent me to a hostel as they felt that it is not safe to come back to the village after 4 pm by foot. There is fear of wild animals attacking us and other safety issues. My parents could afford it. I thought of those daughters of labourers and poor people who cannot think of sending their children out of the village. I surfed on the net and got the email address of the Chief Minister and shot a mail," Bindu said.

After her letter, Davanagere District Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi has visited the village and spoke to the villagers. The Zilla Panchayat officials too came down, and started the work to build the road from Thursday.

However, Bindu, a teacher at a private school in Koodalasangama town, was not present at that time.

"The villagers are calling me and thanking me. They are sending me pictures of the road being built. I am extremely happy. The government bus will also come to the village from Saturday onwards. Now I can see many of my friends going to schools to study after 5th standard," she explained.

When asked what motivated her to write the letter, Bindu said that her constitutional right empowered her to do so.

"As we have voted, we have every right to ask for development. What is the use of being educated if we do not ask questions? I appeal to everyone who put up with difficulties for years to start questioning for development," she said.

Bindu had also taken special classes for children during the Covid lockdown, besides campaigning to increase the attendance of students when schools were on the verge of closure.

--IANS

mka/arm