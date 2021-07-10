Grizzly bear killed after US camper fatally attacked

The bear was killed less than two miles from the town of Ovando, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Friday.

Washington, July 10 (IANS) Authorities in the US state of Montana said a grizzly bear that they believe killed a female camper earlier this week was shot dead by wildlife officials.

Details surrounding the attack, released by the agency two days ago, indicate the bear entered Ovando early Tuesday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bear later pulled out the victim from her tent and killed her.

"The bear was killed at the scene of a second chicken coop raid that was very similar in nature to the one that happened in Ovando the night of the fatal attack.

"Given the proximity to Tuesday's attack, the evidence found at the scenes and the fact another chicken coop was raided, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials believe this is the same bear but confirming DNA analysis will take a few days," said the agency.

Specialists set a trap at the second coop on Thursday and they were monitoring the trap Thursday night when the bear approached and was shot.

They used night vision technology to aid in shooting the bear, according to the agency.

Bear experts said earlier this week that they believed the bear was an approximately 181 kg male, judging by behaviour and footprints.

Officials have searched for the bear for days by helicopter and on the ground after the tragedy.

The victim of the attack was identified as 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan from California, reported The Great Falls Tribune, a Montana newspaper.

Montana has been the scene of at least a dozen serious grizzly bear-human interactions in the past year, said the newspaper.

