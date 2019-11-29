Groom skydives to join 'baraat' in Mexico, video goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Your wedding will be one of the most memorable events you get to experience. One has always heard about innovative ways brides enter the marriage venue, but here the entry of the bridegroom created headlines on the internet.

A video of bridegroom Akaash Yadav getting married to Gaganpreet in Los Cabos went viral and the reason will leave you in splits, as he joined the 'baraatis' by skydiving from an aircraft.

The video shared on Instagram by WedMeGood with the caption read, "Groom @akaashyadav made a sky diving entry into his wedding and this entry is as crazy as they come ! How are you planning your entry for the wedding?"

The video shows Aakash, all strapped-in and wearing a black paragliding suit, gliding down with a yellow and white parachute. The excited applause and hoots can be heard in the background of the video as he lands. In the video, one guest can be heard saying, "Only he would do this!" Guests seem to be in awe as Akaash descends on his parachute. The viral video has been received over 11,190 likes. Many netizens said that they would try it on their wedding day. One user wrote: "Please search such a guy for me please", and another said: "So weird." One post read: "Groom pubg wala hai..." One remarked: "we need to do our wedding over again." According to the report, the couple, who are both professional dancers and actors in the US, tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony in Mexico. Earlier this month, a video of a bride arriving at her wedding venue in a coffin had gone viral. saurav/vd