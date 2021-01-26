Group Captain Kesavan Harisankar awarded Vishisht Seva Medal

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 26 (ANI): Group Captain Kesavan Nair Harisankar of Southern Air Command has been awarded with the prestigious Presidential award Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) on the occasion of Republic Day.



The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in the coming days, will confer the VSM on Group Captain Harisankar at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The honour is conferred in recognition of distinguished service of high order and lifetime achievements in service to the nation and is a prestigious peacetime military award in the country.

Group Captain Harisankar is functioning as Command Engineering Officer and presently posted at Southern Air Command since July 2020.

Group Captain Harisankar is a native of Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram He is an alumnus of College of Engineering, Trivandrum and joined Indian Air Force (IAF) Aeronautical Engineering Mechanical Branch in 1990.

He earlier worked as maintenance engineer in MiG 21 aircraft, and was Chief Engineering Officer at Airforce Station, Srinagar, during 2014 flood relief operations. He has also worked in various staff and field appointments in a career spanning 31 years. (ANI)

