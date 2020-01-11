Group of women misbehave with female cop alleging extramarital affair

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): A group of women on Friday barged into the residence of a female sub-inspector at Police Line here and misbehaved with a female cop over an alleged extramarital affair.

A woman, whose husband had allegedly been staying with the female sub-inspector for the past few days, led the group of women to the cop's residence.



"A woman, along with some other women, entered the residence of a female sub-Inspector at Police Line and misbehaved with her and her own husband who was staying at the cop's residence for past few days," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yadvendra Yadav told reporters.

The woman has accused her husband and the sub-inspector of having an extramarital affair.

"We received the information this morning. The incident is being investigated and further action will be taken accordingly," he said. (ANI)

