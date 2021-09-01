Famous Kashmiri poet, Farooq Nazki is not just a big supporter of the growing influence of international music on Kashmiri music, he is perhaps its biggest advocate.

There is no doubt that during the last decade western musical instruments like guitar, synthesisers, drums and bells were being increasingly used especially by the youth whose interest in participative music, pop, jazz, etc. is growing fast.

Talking to IANS, Nazki said, "Evolution is something you cannot escape. From pure 'Sufiyana' music to 'Chakri' and 'Ghazal', haven't we already travelled in time and space in our own way?

"Present day breathing is totally different. Car speed of 80 and 90 and 104 is not sufficient, you want to travel at jet speed now. The music of Mozart is fine, but it is in the archives now.

"Both concord and block cart are present on Mother Earth today. These are coordinating together. So is music also doing that.

"The spontaneity and rhythm of modern day music is something we can neither ignore nor escape. We have to create a fusion and that will produce lasting music.

"If sonnet can be brought into our poetry why should I continue sticking to epics alone? Ghazal has come into our music, but this has not replaced either the 'Sufiyana' or the 'Chakri'.

"As a poet, I believe the fusion of Kashmiri and international music is going to keep the spirit up.

"Zubin Mehta absorbed the Kashmiri rhythm into his 40-piece orchestra and gave it pace. The effect was magical. You must have noticed.

"Small languages like ours live when bigger languages patronise them. The English language has kept the Kashmiri language alive.

"If we get a corner in the big orchestra, it is not absorbing us, in fact we are absorbing it."

Top local musician and singer, Waheed Jeelani spoke to IANS about the growing trend to mix classical and modern instruments and trends in local music.

"Modernisation in every art form is unavoidable and needed, but this cannot be allowed to be done in a manner that we lose the basic identity of our music.

"I have never objected to the use of guitar and synthesisers in our local music, but these have to assist and not dominate our art form.

"I have held Kashmiri music concerts in Germany, Canada and Dubai. I have carried traditional musical instruments like the 'Tumbaknari', 'Rabab', 'Sarangi', 'Noot', etc., which found large appreciation from the audiences there.

"Tell me, how much response would I get if I copied Michael Jackson in America? He has millions of fans who would in-fact be offended by such crass mimicry," Waheed said adding that Kashmiri music and poetry have their own appeal which would lose its flavour and appeal by trying to dilute it.

He appreciates the growing interest the youth show towards the local music while trying to add western musical instruments to their performance.

"My only worry is that many of our youth showing interest in local music do not pay attention to proper usage and pronunciation of the Kashmiri language.

"You see, our great poets have used words from Kashmiri language those need to be correctly pronounced. A single mispronunciation during the rendering of a song destroys its originality.

"My advice to young local singers and musicians is that they must train themselves with local experts who would teach them correct pronunciation and the right accompaniment of music.

"After all, if music does not find its way to your soul, it would not stir you," Waheed asserted.



