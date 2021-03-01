GST compensation shortfall released to states, UTs reaches Rs 1.04 lakh crore

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Around 94 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and Union Territories. Out of this, an amount of Rs 95,138.08 crore has been released to the states and an amount of Rs 8,861.92 crore has been released to three UTs with Legislative Assemblies, the finance ministry said on Monday.



With this, the total compensation shortfall released has reached Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Finance said that its Department of Expenditure had on Friday, released the 18th weekly installment of Rs 4,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of Rs. 3,677.74 crore has been released to 23 States and an amount of Rs 322.26 crore has been released to the three UTs who are members of the GST council.

The remaining five states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 Lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the states and UTs. 18 rounds of borrowings have been completed so far, starting from October 23, 2020.

Under this special window, the Central government has been borrowing in Government Stock with the tenor of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowing made under each tenor is equally divided among all the states as per their GST compensation shortfall.

The amount released this week was the 18th installment of such funds provided to the States with an interest rate of 4.7924 per cent, according to the statement.

So far, an amount of Rs. 1,04,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an weighted average interest rate of 4.8236 per cent.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing Option-I to meet the GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.

Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 States under Option-I. (ANI)

