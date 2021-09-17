GST council meet today: Key agenda to bring petroleum products under GST regime

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting at Lucknow on Friday.



This is the first time in 20 months that the GST council will be doing any physical meeting. After December 18, 2019, all the GST Council meeting was done in virtual mode.

The key agenda of the meeting is how to bring diesel, petrol and other petroleum products in the ambit of GST.

The meeting will also be attended by MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

"Finance Minister @nsitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting at 11 AM in Lucknow tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MOS @mppchaudhary besides Finance Ministers of states and UTs and senior officers from Union government and states," the Union Finance Minister tweeted.

In the previous meeting held on June 12 tax rates on various Covid-19 drugs and essentials were reduced till September 30. (ANI)

