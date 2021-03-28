Guaranteed that Stalin will be next CM but have to first oust RSS-BJP from Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that there is no need for elections in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and guaranteed that DMK President MK Stalin will be the next chief minister of the state.



Addressing an election rally in Salem ahead of the assembly elections, Gandhi said, "I can say there is no need for an election, Stalin will be the chief minister as already decided."

Cornering the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, the Wayanad lawmaker alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP have unlimited money and they have to first oust them from Tamil Nadu and then from Delhi and then from India.

But the fight does stop here as RSS and BJP have unlimited money. To stop them, we've to first oust them in Tamil Nadu, then remove them from Delhi and then from India."

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that they make Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami bow down in front of them and touch PM Modi's feet.

He further alleged that despite the fact that Palaniswami does not want to bow in front of PM Modi, he is forced to do so, because he is corrupt and "Narendra Modi controls Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation".

"No Tamil person wants to touch Amit Shah or Mohan Bhagwat's feet, so the question is why has the Chief Minister submitted to RSS and Amit Shah. The Chief Minister doesn't want to bow in front of PM Modi but he has to as Narendra Modi controls ED, CBI ABD the Chief Minister is corrupt," he added.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

