Guatemala President Giammattei thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses

Guatemala City [Guatemala], February 27 (ANI): Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for providing 200,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine -- which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- on Friday.



"Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous donation of 200 thousand doses of vaccines #Covishield that will help us save lives and immunize frontline healthcare workers," the President wrote on Twitter in Spanish.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture with the message "!Gracias India!" " and "Dhanyavaad Bharat!"

In an address, he said that it has been a grand surprise for the government to know that India has immediately donated to us 200,000 doses that will help to immunise frontline health workers.

"I would like to thank the government, the people of India for this gesture of donating these vaccines as they learned about the difficulties we have gone through in obtaining vaccines from international suppliers. The government of India did not hesitate to support us," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has sent a total of 361.94 lakh vaccine doses to various countries. Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the total includes, 67.5 lakh doses supplied under grant assistance 294.44 lakh doses under various commercial contracts.

"We will continue to supply these vaccines in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," he said. (ANI)

