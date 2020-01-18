Gudiya rape case convict attacks journalist outside Delhi court

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): A woman journalist was allegedly manhandled by one of the convicts in the Gudiya rape case outside a Delhi court on Saturday.

As the convict was being marched out of the Karkardooma Court after being held guilty of raping and kidnapping a five-year-old, he slapped a scribe standing there to take a video byte.

Subsequently, the woman associated with an English news channel filed a complaint. The court has now sought an action-taken-report from the concerned police station on the incident.Speaking to ANI, advocate Prabh Sahay Kaur, who represented the minor in the case, said, "The incident shows the attitude of this man. He is far remorse."The incident happened after the court held Manoj Kumar and Pradeep guilty of raping a minor girl, who came to be known as Gudiya, at a rented accommodation in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area in April 2013.The gang-rape survivor was found with candles and plastic bottles inside her body. The girl was later rescued and admitted to a hospital where three surgeries had to be conducted.The court has convicted them under Section 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 307 (attempt to murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other offences.Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra said that the court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on January 30."In our society minor girls are worshipped as a goddess but in the present case the victim child, who was aged about five years at the time of the incident, experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality," the court stated in the order.It further observed that the crime against the rape survivor was committed in a "most grotesque and revolting manner", adding that it shook the "collective conscience of the community". (ANI)