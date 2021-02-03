Guidelines issued for evaluation of MP students

Students of Classes 1 and 2 would be provided practice books by schools apart from worksheets that would contain questions related to various subjects like Hindi, English and Mathematics.

Bhopal, Feb 3 (IANS) Authorities have issued guidelines for the half-yearly and annual evaluation of students in Classes 1 to 8 in the 2020-21 academic session in all government schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, officials said on Wednesday.

The worksheets for Classes 3 to 8 would have skill-based questions and project works. There would be designated spaces for writing answers to questions as well as project works on the worksheets.

As per the guidelines, 60 per cent marks would be for answers written by students and 40 per cent for the project works. Students need not make models in the project works, which could be completed by using material of daily use available in households or by seeking help of family members.

The result would be based on marks obtained in half-yearly and annual examinations. Under 'Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya', teachers would evaluate social and other qualities of students to grade them.

--IANS

snp-skp/khz/tsb