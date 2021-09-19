Guidelines issued regarding Navratri, Dussehra and Chehallum in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines to maintain law and order and communal harmony in view of Shardiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra, and Chehallum.



On the occasion of these festivals, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for strict compliance with the instructions given by the state government for the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the instructions issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi, it has been said that while granting permission for the establishment of Durga Puja Pandal and Ramlila stage, care should be taken that public traffic is not affected.

The idols should be installed in the traditional but empty space, their size should be kept as small as possible and there should not be more people than the capacity of the ground.

As much as possible small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols and the minimum number of people should be involved in the immersion programme.

The order further stated that at the time of idol immersion, there should not be more than the prescribed limit and the rules of social distance and wearing of masks must be followed.

It should be ensured that no gathering of people exceeds the capacity at any religious place. It has been said in the instructions that it should be ensured that the traffic is never obstructed and the suspicious vehicles should be checked by putting up barriers and police check posts and the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act should be strictly followed.

Along with this, special attention has also been given to public facilities like electricity, drinking water and cleanliness. (ANI)

