Guinness record holder on a mission to make India hale & hearty

Murtoza, 42, made the country proud by setting the Guinness World Record for most full-contact knee strikes in one hour (team) -- 55,475 -- on July 14, 2019 in Gurugram.

Gurugram, June 12 (IANS) At a time when the Covid-induced lockdowns are weighing heavily on health and fitness activities, as people are staying indoors to keep the pandemic at bay, M.A. Murtoza, who had created a Guinness Record two years ago, is on a mission to make India as fit as a flea.

The Guinness record holder is also a fitness trainer and is batting for his ‘Fit India' mission. He has been working relentlessly on it for over a decade now.

In the fitness training world, Murtoza has earned his achievements in a very short period of time.

"My aim behind attempting the world record was to make the society aware about the importance of health and fitness in today's hectic life. Fit India is not just a mission. It's my passion to encourage people to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle," he said.

The fitness freak is presently working with a Manesar-based firm, and after his job hours, he starts working on his passion by providing fitness training to the students, youth and others. He trains students and youth on martial arts, self-defence, physical and mental health.

Along with training and physical fitness, Murtoza's research on physical fitness has also been published in some journals, including the International Journal of Engineering Science and Computing (IJESC) and International Journal of Innovation in Engineering Research & Management (IJIERM), among others.

He has also lent a helping hand to the society to cope up with the Covid-hit challenges.

"Exercise is a must during the pandemic or even at normal times. Doing daily physical exercise is a way to tackle health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, joint pain and other ailments and lifestyle disorders. It's never too late to start your fitness journey. Age is just a number when it comes to fitness," said Murtoza.

"In today's scenerio, people need fitness inspiration and proper guidance, and I am happy to be contributing to it. I feel that every citizen needs to adopt the concept of fit India, which is the key to hale and hearty society," he added.

