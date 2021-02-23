Guj civic polls result victory of Modi's development politics: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Gujarat in-charge Bhupendra Yadav said that the victory shows that people don't trust Congress lies. "The landslide victory for BJP in Gujarat local body polls proves people do not trust Congress's lies on Covid, economy and farm laws. People's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's leadership is unwavering. I commend BJP's Gujarat unit for this feat," Yadav tweeted.

General Secretary of the BJP Gujarat unit, Bhargavbhai H. Bhatt told IANS that the victory establishes people's faith in the developmental politics of Prime Minister Modi over the politics of lies. "Civic polls results show that people once again showed faith in the development politics of BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We are in power in these civic bodies and retain all of them once again. People did not buy the lies peddled by the Congress from Covid to new farm laws," Bhatt said.

The BJP also claimed that the results show that farmers and the people of Gujarat support the new farm laws against which farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Delhi's borders for almost three months.

"Congress tried to create an atmosphere that people of Gujarat are against the new farm laws but today's results show that farmers of the state are happy with the new farm laws brought by the Modi government for their benefit," Bhatt said.

The BJP also sees Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made its debut in the Gujarat local bodies, as a non-entity in state politics.

Bhatt said the AAP has created an atmosphere of lies and succeeded in misleading people with it. "Except Surat Municipal Corporation, where AAP won 20 odd seats, their performance is dismal in the rest of the state. AAP's politics of lies also fizzled out soon. People of Gujarat believe in politics of development and they continue to vote for BJP for its developmental politics," Bhatt added.

