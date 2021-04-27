Guj reports new high of 14,352 Covid cases, 170 deaths

Gujarat has reported 2,17,027 Covid cases in April so far, at an average of 8,038 cases per day.

Gandhinagar, April 27 (IANS) Continuing the recent trend, Gujarat on Tuesday reported the highest ever single-day spike of 14,352 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 5,24,725, while 170 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 6,656.

The state's mortality rate presently stands at 1.26 per cent. It currently has 1,27,840 active cases, of which the condition of 1,27,422 patients is stated to be stable, while 418 persons are on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 5,725, followed by Surat (2,120), Jamnagar (697), Vadodara (631), Rajkot (534), Mehsana (469), Bhavnagar (357), Gandhinagar (325), Surendranagar (262), Junagadh (261), Banaskantha (224), Dahod (216), Patan (210), Amreli (188), Kutch (177), Bharuch (175), Mahisagar (166), Kheda (157), Tapi (151), Navsari (128), Gir-Somnath (126), Anand and Valsad (124 each), Panchmahals (107), Sabarkantha (106), Aravalli (86), Chotta Udepur (69), Morbi (68), Narmada (58), Botad (53), Porbandar (47), Devbhumi Dwarka (40) and Dangs (22).

Of the 170 persons who succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, Surat reported the maximum number of deaths at 27, followed by 26 fatalities in Ahmedabad.

With a decline in recoveries compared to new cases, Gujarat's recovery rate fell to 74.37 per cent on Tuesday.

"Over 95 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine, while 21 lakh have received the second shot till date," the state health department said.

