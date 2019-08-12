Gujarat: 3 killed, 1 injured after overhead water tank collapses in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Three people died and another person sustained injuries after an overhead water tank collapsed in Bopal area here on Monday.

According to Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey, the injured has was to the hospital for treatment



"The water tank was 25-year-old and was in a dilapidated condition. The locals had informed the municipal corporation regarding its condition," Pandey said.

He also added that the Deputy Collector is investigating the matter and a report will be made after the inquiry is over. Based on the report, further actions will be taken," he said. (ANI)

