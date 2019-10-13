Gujarat: 4 killed in road accident, 1 injured

Kheda (Gujarat) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): At least four people were killed and one was seriously injured in a road collision between a luxury bus and a car in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Sunday.
The accident took place on Dakor-Sevliya Highway near Ambav village in the district.
Police reached the spot on learning about the mishap. The injured person has been taken to a hospital.
There was a traffic pile-up on the highway up to two kilometres from the accident site.
More details are awaited. (ANI)