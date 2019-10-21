Gujarat: BSF arrests two Pak fishermen, seizes their boat

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India] Oct 21 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday arrested two Pakistani fishermen and seized their wooden fishing boat from the Harami Nullah creek area off the Gujarat coast.

The incident took place on Monday evening when a BSF team was patrolling near the creek area, an official in the BSF said in a statement, adding that a thorough search operation in the area has been initiated after the incident.



"It is to inform you that on 21.10.19 at about 1710 hrs, a creek patrolling party of Border Security Force while patrolling in the area of Harami Nullah, Seized 01 wooden Pak fishing boat (single-engine fitted) and apprehended 02 Pak fishermen," the statement read.

"A thorough search operation of the area has been launched and the search operation is still underway. Till now nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area," it added.

The incident comes a week after the BSF seized five Pakistani fishing boat from the same area, which is close to the India-Pakistan border. (ANI)

