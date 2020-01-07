Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurates International Kite Festival 2020

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday inaugurated International Kite Festival 2020 here.

As a part of the official celebration of 'Uttarayan' or 'Makar Sankranti', Ahmedabad has been hosting the International Kite Festival since 1989.



Talking to ANI, Nihar Navadiya, a resident of Surat, said: "People are enthusiastic about the festival. However, the prices of the kites are much higher than earlier."

Echoing Navadiya's opinion, Koish Bimani, another customer said: "The prices have gone so high as compared to last few years. Still, we will participate in the festival."

Meanwhile, Fenil Sadiwala, owner of a kite shop in Surat, said: "The sales have gone down by 70 per cent here. Not many customers are buying kites citing high prices." (ANI)

