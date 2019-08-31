Gujarat: Congress MLA Kanti Parmar, lawyer attacked

Kheda (Gujarat) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress MLA from Thasra, Kanti Parmar suffered injuries on Friday after being attacked here by unknown people while he was returning after attending court proceedings related to a land dispute case, police said.

"Parmar was here in connection with a court case related to a land deal. He was attacked while returning from the court, it seems the attack was carried out due to the animosity arising from the court case on the land deal," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, GS Syan.

The Congress MLA alleged that after fininshing court proceedings he along with his lawyer and others were on their way home when some 10 men attacked the car in which they was travelling in.Apart from the MLA, his lawyer and others were also injured in the attack."At around 11 we reached the court, after finishing the work there while we were about to return, Bharwad had sent his men to attack us. Almost 10 people launched an attack on us with swords and sticks, apart from me three other people were also injured in the attack," Parmar told ANI here.Parmar was taken to hospital by the police.The police official added that a probe will begin soon after recording statement of the injured MLA."We will lodge a complaint on the basis of his statements. Bhanu Bharwad, who is the other party in the land deal, is a former corporator who the MLA has alleged was behind the attack on Friday, we will begin an investigation in the matter soon," Syan said. (ANI)