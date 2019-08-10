Gujarat: Flood hits Vadodara due to heavy rainfall

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Normal life was affected in Vadodara after the water level in Vishwamitri River swelled due to incessant rain in Gujarat.

Last week, operation at the Vadodara International Airport and at Railway Stations was halted due to the heavy rains in the region.



Heavy rainfall continues lashing Rajkot as the water level has increased in several rivers causing it to burst into cities creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state.

On Aug 1, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were also deployed to shift people from low lying areas to safer locations.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in last 24 hour as incessant rains wreak havoc in the state, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

Rescue operation to evacuate people to a safer place is underway. So far around 6,000 people have been shifted. (ANI)

