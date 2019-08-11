Gujarat: Heavy rains cause ponds to overflow in Panchmahal

Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Heavy rains in the district have caused two ponds in pilgrimage centre Pavagarh to overflow on Sunday.

The ponds named Telia and Patal are overflowing in such a manner that the water is appearing as if it is emanating from a lake.



"The overflowing pond has caused the road to Pavagarh to shut down as water is flowing down the hill. The road has been closed down keeping in mind the security of the pilgrims," Udit Agarwal, District Magistrate, Panchmahal said.

"Incessant rainfall for the past three days have caused waterlogging in many places in the district. The dams are approaching the critical mark as most of the rivers have swelled because of the excessive rainfall," he added.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in the last 48 hour as incessant rains wreak havoc in the state.

Rescue operation to evacuate people to a safer place is underway. So far around 6,000 people have been shifted. (ANI)

