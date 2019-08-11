Gujarat: IAF helicopter rescues 125 people stranded on road in Hajipir

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Sunday rescued 125 people stranded on a road that was washed off from both sides at a causeway near Hajipir.

As many as eight helicopters were deployed to provide assistance in the prevailing flood situation in Maharashtra and Gujarat, South Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal HS Arora said on Sunday.



In Maharashtra and Gujarat, various teams of Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out rescue and relief operations in marooned areas.

While more than 2.85 lakh people have been displaced in Maharashtra, several parts of Gujarat were inundated in water due to floods caused by heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)

