Gujarat: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat, Gujarat.

The accused was identified as Shashi (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

RB Brahmbhatt, Surat City Police Commissioner, said: "We are interrogating the accused. Further investigation will be done."



A case under Section 376 of IPC and certain sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

