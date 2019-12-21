Gujarat: Man arrested for allegedly raping minor in Surat

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Dec 21, 2019 08:30 hrs

The accused in custody of Gujarat Police on Friday.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat, Gujarat.
The accused was identified as Shashi (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
RB Brahmbhatt, Surat City Police Commissioner, said: "We are interrogating the accused. Further investigation will be done."


A case under Section 376 of IPC and certain sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

