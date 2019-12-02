Gujarat: Man held for raping 8-year-old girl at knifepoint

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A man, an accused of kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old at knifepoint in Rajkot, has been arrested by the police.

The accused has been identified as Hardev, who resides in Rajkot and works as labourer.



"We arrested the accused Hardev, last night. He used to live here and work as a labourer," Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Aggarwal said here on Sunday.

The girl was kidnapped on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother at a public park.

Next morning, she was recovered from the bushes with severe injuries on her body.

Later, doctors confirmed rape following the victim's medical examination at a hospital where she was taken up by the police.

A case of kidnapping, rape, criminal intimidation and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim's mother. (ANI)

