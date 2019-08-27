Gujarat: Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy sent to police remand till Aug 31

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Surat Court on Tuesday sent Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy to police remand till August 31.

Ghandy was brought here from Jharkhand on Monday and was arrested by Surat police in connection with a case lodged in Kamrej police station in 2010.

He was sent to Surat on a transfer warrant.

The Naxal leader was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in 2009. He was released on bail from Vishakhapatnam central prison in December 2017. However, he was re-arrested later. (ANI)



