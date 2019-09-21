Gujarat: NRI couple promote khadi ahead of Gandhi Jayanti in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Even though western countries are accepting khadi as a natural fabric, it still needs to be promoted among people in India. Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, a couple from the USA promotes Khadi fabric in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Speaking to ANI on her visit to India, Anar Shah said, "The reason I want to promote this fabric in India is that it is environment-friendly. Three months ago we came to India and visited many villages where khadi is made. I saw the hard work of women in making khadi. So, I thought of promoting khadi in contemporary designs for young generations.""Khadi is only made in India and it is important for the coming generations of India to understand the importance of it," she added."Today, there are so many environmental problems in the world. Khadi has a solution to many of those problems. I am a firm believer that if people adopt khadi, it would lower the chemical impact in the world. The western world enjoys the khadi feeling. When I walk around stores in New York I see them offering fabric like khadi," her spouse Akshay Shah said."During Independence, khadi became a symbol of our fight. It gave employment to many people at that time. Even, today khadi can give employment to many people. It is healthier to wear khadi as it has natural colour which may reduce the harm caused by the artificial colours used in the other fabrics." Akshay added.He also believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a firm believer of khadi, as he is often seen wearing the fabric.A customer present at the store, Shailini Seth said, "Khadi is not just a piece of fabric. It has social and moral values attached to it. Our main saying is moral 'fibre fabrics; free the environment from pollution and depletion'. There is so much pride in the fabric itself but somehow it does not get translated into the kind of image it has. It helps the poor to bring a degree of prosperity and wellbeing to their homes." (ANI)