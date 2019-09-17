Gujarat: On his birthday, PM Modi performs Narmada poojan

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69 today, performed Narmada poojan at Kevadia Dam on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister performed all the rituals to pay respect to the sacred river at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat, which was decorated with flowers and was lit up with several colours. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.



Soon after, the Prime Minister also offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Narmada district.

Prime Minister Modi who reached Ahmedabad last night was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and the Chief Minister at the airport. He is expected to meet his mother and take her blessings before he flies back to the national capital later in the today.

The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20.

The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders including Union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Rajnath Singh among others. Wishes for the Prime Minister are pouring in from other leaders and well-wishers and supporters too. (ANI)

