Gujarat: Over 600 students unfurl National flag, Rakhi by forming human chain

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, which are to be celebrated on Thursday, as many as 670 students of a school in Surat formed a human chain by positioning themselves to form the 'Tricolour National Flag' and 'Rakhi'.

The students of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul have come up with a unique way to celebrate the two occasions which are being celebrated on the same day this year."Students here tried to convey a message of love and patriotism, ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, by making a human chain and forming a Rakhi and National Flag. The main aim of this initiative is to convey a message to everyone that we should celebrate our Independence Day with a feeling of patriotism and with the same enthusiasm as we celebrate our Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan," said Suresh Swami, a faculty member of Gurukul.While speaking to ANI, Jagdish Kukadiya, Gurukul principal said: "Students here tried to convey a strong message that, just like a sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist and wishes for her safety and healthy life, similarly, we all should protect our nation with a strong patriotic sense. Gujarati-medium and English-medium students together took this initiative."The formation of national flag and rakhi was positioned in such a way that on having a look at it from above, nobody could make out that it was a human formation. The students prepared for this formation for a week and in a disciplined manner transformed themselves into a human flag and rakhi. (ANI)